Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 678,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 160,970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 18.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 456,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 70,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 238,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 143,488 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 104.2% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 165,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 84,338 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd alerts:

NYSE:FPL opened at $4.75 on Friday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.