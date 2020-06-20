Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 381.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.71 and its 200 day moving average is $190.18. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

