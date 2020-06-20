Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $52.92 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.49.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

