Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,752,000 after acquiring an additional 136,369 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 667.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $138.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.93. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities downgraded Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.30.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.