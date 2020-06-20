Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 52.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 432,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after buying an additional 149,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,414,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

