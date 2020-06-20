Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,133,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NML stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0117 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

