Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Evergy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,599 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Evergy by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on EVRG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,120.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.