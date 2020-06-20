Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $30,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $187.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

