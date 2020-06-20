Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,904 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.