Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 764 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 165.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $409.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $428.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.88. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.46 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $329,953.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $7,207,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,196 shares of company stock worth $24,044,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.33.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

