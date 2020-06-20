Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,488 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 52,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 22,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

