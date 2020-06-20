Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,393 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,222,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Omnicell by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Omnicell by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $69.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

