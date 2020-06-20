Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $188.78 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.96.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

