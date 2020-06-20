Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,992 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after buying an additional 584,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after buying an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,398,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,439,542,000 after acquiring an additional 303,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $95.78 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

