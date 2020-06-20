Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,449 Shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New America High Income Fund were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in New America High Income Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New America High Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New America High Income Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in New America High Income Fund by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 254,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 173,916 shares during the period. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New America High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HYB stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB).

Receive News & Ratings for New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.