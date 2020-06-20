Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,330 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 481,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 141.6% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 109,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,196 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 14.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 364,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,005,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.52. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $486,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,752,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,625. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

