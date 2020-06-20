ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of ADF Group, Inc. (TSE:DRX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.94. ADF Group shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 10,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 million and a PE ratio of -16.77.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in North America. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

