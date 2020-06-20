Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Update

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 75,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

AE stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

