Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 765.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 210,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $201.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.76. The company has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.15.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

