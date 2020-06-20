Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.18.

A number of research firms have commented on ACIA. BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $456,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $380,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,904 shares of company stock worth $945,580 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 138.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after purchasing an additional 738,026 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,315,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,342,000 after buying an additional 608,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth $34,471,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 635.8% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 531,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after buying an additional 459,608 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,189,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after buying an additional 134,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

ACIA opened at $68.27 on Friday. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

