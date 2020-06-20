A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 315.4% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $18.13 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.45. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $82,744.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,151.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $112,484.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,370.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,653 shares of company stock worth $203,504. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

