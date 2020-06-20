8,579 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $22,989,911,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,773,000 after buying an additional 427,872 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,960,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,942,000 after purchasing an additional 147,039 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,259,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,639,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,474,000 after purchasing an additional 285,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham M. Weston purchased 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

