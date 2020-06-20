84,100 Shares in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 84,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,549,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,740,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Linde by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after acquiring an additional 949,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after acquiring an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Linde by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,781,000 after acquiring an additional 467,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.83.

LIN stock opened at $208.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.05. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

