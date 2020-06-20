8,199 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

ADC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $67.48 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.97%.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $178,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

