65,121 Shares in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Harsco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Harsco by 170.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 519,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 327,362 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Harsco by 190.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 163,100 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 7.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,040,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 148,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Harsco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Harsco by 2,635.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,289,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 1,242,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Harsco stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.62. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carolann I. Haznedar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,680.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 41,179 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $342,197.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

