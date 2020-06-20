5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$67.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.46 million.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$1.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.92. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$2.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 50,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,953.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,295,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,955,450. Also, Director Arjang Roshan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,434. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 315,100 shares of company stock valued at $522,095.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

