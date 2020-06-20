56,388 Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 676,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 371,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 162,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn bought 29,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

ROIC stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

