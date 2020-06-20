30,268 Shares in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Rent-A-Center at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,623,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,123 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,260.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 334,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 309,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 242,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.25. Rent-A-Center Inc has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 8,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

