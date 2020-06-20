24,799 Shares in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Childrens Place at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 233,025.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 43.4% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.07. Childrens Place Inc has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $102.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 8,500 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.