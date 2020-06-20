24,414 Shares in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $15,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average of $112.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

