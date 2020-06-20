164,610 Shares in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,610 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Fossil Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,448,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 663,785 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 818.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,920 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 302,915 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1,133.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 268,539 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 246,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at $596,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fossil Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 850,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,356.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOSL stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Fossil Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The accessories brand company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.