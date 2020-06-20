1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Short Interest Up 337.5% in June

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. 1347 Property Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43). 1347 Property Insurance had a net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of ($8.68) million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 147,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $698,364.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

