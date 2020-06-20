114,973 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of Rayonier as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $3,481,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $25.08 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Citigroup upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

