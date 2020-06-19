Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC trimmed its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,758 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $12,698,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zynga Inc has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.71, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $36,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $57,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,393 shares in the company, valued at $150,704.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,009 shares of company stock worth $3,626,430 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zynga from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.68.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.