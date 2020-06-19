Zeepin Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. Zeepin has a market cap of $349,785.18 and $5.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.01850589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00171569 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00110734 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.