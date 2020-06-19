ZB (ZB) Achieves Market Cap of $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.71 or 0.01853438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00172092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00110834 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

