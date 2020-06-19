Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to “Hold”

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mamamancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Mamamancini’s stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.23. Mamamancini’s has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Mamamancini’s had a return on equity of 583.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts expect that Mamamancini’s will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

