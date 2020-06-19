Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) to “Hold”

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Charles C. Brockett purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

