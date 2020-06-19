Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) to “Buy”

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KL. Canaccord Genuity raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

