Zacks Investment Research Upgrades InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Buy

InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUMO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InflaRx in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on InflaRx in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 3,832.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

