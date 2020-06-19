Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Buy

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

IMUX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.16. Immunic has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Immunic worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

