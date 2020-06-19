Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) to Sell

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LOMA. ValuEngine raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of LOMA opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.72. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $126.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,949,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,926 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,966,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 977,126 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 24.6% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 2,735,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 539,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.