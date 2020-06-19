Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) to Hold

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $91,597,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $24,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $13,879,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $10,740,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $8,311,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.