Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) to Hold

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Basic Energy Services from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of Basic Energy Services stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Basic Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

About Basic Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

