Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,557 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,034,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 394,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 314,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,626,000 after acquiring an additional 287,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 447,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 240,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.38. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.79.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In other news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 60,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $2,296,936.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $117,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,570 shares of company stock worth $8,017,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

