Xiana Mining (CVE:XIA) Trading Down 33.3%

Xiana Mining Inc (CVE:XIA)’s stock price fell 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 1,287,940 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,397% from the average session volume of 86,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.22. The company has a market cap of $3.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Xiana Mining (CVE:XIA)

Xiana Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Deborah Gold property located in Cajamarca, Peru. The company was formerly known as Dorato Resources Inc and changed its name to Xiana Mining Inc in October 2013.

