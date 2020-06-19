X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

XYF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. X Financial has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.54 million for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that X Financial will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,366 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of X Financial by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of X Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

