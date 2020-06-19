Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Buys 1,957 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $14,286.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 1,957 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $14,912.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. DLH Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. DLH had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of DLH in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DLH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DLH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DLH during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 62,334 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

