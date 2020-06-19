WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

WPP (LON:WPP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.18) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 680 ($8.65). Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

WPP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($13.87) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 760 ($9.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.56) target price (up previously from GBX 830 ($10.56)) on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.73) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 912.69 ($11.62).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 639.20 ($8.14) on Wednesday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($13.82). The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 617.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 782.08.

In related news, insider Sandrine Dufour acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 595 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of £89,250 ($113,592.97). Also, insider Keith Weed acquired 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 640 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £19,974.40 ($25,422.43).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

