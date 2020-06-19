WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,406 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.14% of WNS worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in WNS by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research started coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

WNS stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

